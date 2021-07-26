Actor and CPM MLA Mukesh and second wife Methil Devika heading for divorce

Thiruvananthapuram: Discontent started brewing in ruling CPM, against Malayalam film actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh. Methil Devika, the second wife of Mukesh has approached the court demanding divorce. As per reports, Devika is at present living at her ancestral home in Palakkad.

This is not the first time the actor-turned-politician has been hitting the headlines. Recently, the CPM MLA from Kollam had stirred controversy by talking rudely to a teenager-boy who called him seeking help. A ‘MeToo’ allegation was also raised against him.

Mukesh was previously married to South Indian actress Saritha. He divorced Saritha in 2011. He married Devika on October 24, 2013.

It is also reported that Mukesh is an alcoholic and has relations with many other women. He is also said to have had a habit of using dirty language. His first wife, actress Saritha, had earlier accused him of being an alcoholic and of having relationships with many other women.

Meanwhile, president Congress district committee Bindhu Krishna, has asked state police to register FIR against Mukesh under domestic violence charges. The Congress leader who contested against Mukesh in the last assembly election also urged the State Women Commission to initiate action against the ruling party MLA.