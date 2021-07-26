Breaking News: Speculations continue to rage, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa resigns

Karnataka : On Monday, BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka’s top official after months of speculation. His government completed two years in Karnataka on July 26. On Sunday, Lingayat leader Jairam Ramesh had announced that his decision on his future as CM would be taken then.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa said, ‘We’ll see tomorrow. I haven’t heard from high command yet. By tomorrow morning I should know. Tomorrow we will celebrate the two-year anniversary (of the Karnataka government that came to power last year)’.

Yediyurappa’s remarks came as BJP president JP Nadda praised the Karnataka CM for doing a good job. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told the Vidhan Soudha: ‘I have always gone through Agni pariksha. For two months (in 2019), there were floods, and my cabinet was not assembled’.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman whose departure was protested not just by powerful seers in the state, but also by opposition leaders. Following the announcement of BSY’s departure, the Lingayats – the state’s largest community – have rallied around him. A majority of Lingayats live in north Karnataka and are known to be strong supporters of the BJP and Yediyurappa. Basavanna, the cult figure of a Hindu Shaivite community, was considered holy by the Lingayats. As many as 90-100 of the state’s 224 assembly districts can be decided by community vote.

Yediyurappa told PTI that he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that if the high command so desired, he would continue in the post. ‘I will work for the party day and night for the next 10 to 15 years. There can be no doubt about it,’ he said.