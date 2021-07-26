Not vaccinated? Then no social media, says Pakistan

Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has been ordered by the regional government of Sindh to seize the mobile phone sim cards and social media accounts of unvaccinated people on Saturday, The News reported. This appears to be a harsh measure to encourage vaccination.

In a letter, the Sindh Government informed the national coordinator of the NCOC about its decision to block mobile sims. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Corona Task Force, which was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The task force recommended sims’ blocking in phases. First, the government will issue a warning message. After that, social media accounts will be blocked. The outgoing calls will be blocked in the next phase, and the SIM will be completely blocked until the inoculation.

According to the letter, ‘Therefore, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is requested to take appropriate measures to ensure a successful vaccination drive to stop COVID-19 from spreading’. Murtaza Wahab, Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab, had earlier tweeted about the Sindh government’s plans to write to NCOC and the PTA about blocking the sims.