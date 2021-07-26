Esha Deol excitedly reveals comeback plans for Dharmendra and Hema Malini

New Delhi: Esha Deol is quite excited to watch her father Dharmendra on the big screen for Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ She is even more thrilled to see her father play a romantic role opposite Jaya Bachchan.

In an interview with The Times of India, Esha opened up about her new role as a producer, as well as the upcoming plans of her father Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini.

She went on to share even more details about it, saying, ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing him back on screen with another favourite of mine, Jaya aunty. I love her. Karan Johar makes brilliant films so we will all look forward to watching Rocky Aur Rani for sure. I wish them all of the best!’

As she talked about her mother Hema, she said, ‘An actor will always be an actor, so she is again looking for the right script to come her way, to give her time, energy, passion towards her craft. I think just that one script needs to click with her and she will do it.’

Esha recently announced Bharat Esha Films, a production company she has launched with husband Bharat Takhtani. The first film to be backed by this production house is ‘Ek Duaa’, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who previously directed the actress in the short film ‘Cakewalk’. Esha plays the lead role in the film.