DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi

Jul 26, 2021, 01:50 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Civil Defence teams in Abu Dhabi has extinguished a massive fire that broke out in a building materials and electrical tools warehouse in the Mussafah Industrial Area. No casualties or injuries were reported. The authority informed that the investigations are underway to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.

Also Read: Malayali expat presumed dead for 45 years, to reunite with family 

The Civil Defence team also prevented the fire from spreading into other warehouses in the area. The authority highlighted the importance of following safety measures and ensuring the maintenance of fire extinguishing equipment.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 26, 2021, 01:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button