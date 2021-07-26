Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Civil Defence teams in Abu Dhabi has extinguished a massive fire that broke out in a building materials and electrical tools warehouse in the Mussafah Industrial Area. No casualties or injuries were reported. The authority informed that the investigations are underway to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.

The Civil Defence team also prevented the fire from spreading into other warehouses in the area. The authority highlighted the importance of following safety measures and ensuring the maintenance of fire extinguishing equipment.