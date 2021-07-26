Harbhajan Singh and wife shares the glimpse of their newborn, announces baby’s name

New Delhi: On July 10, actress Geeta Basra and cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Right now, the couple is ecstatic and Geeta has revealed the name of their second child. Their son is named Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

In the picture, Hinaya and her baby brother Jovan can be seen holding hands in the mother’s arms while she kisses the baby on the forehead.

For those who don’t know, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab. Harbhajan and Geeta dated for five years before getting married in 2015. Their first child, Hinaya, was born on July 27, 2016.

During a recent interview, Geeta revealed that Harbhajan is an active father who is constantly changing the diapers of their son. In addition, the actress revealed that her husband was present in the delivery room when she gave birth to their second child. He took pictures. He loves kids and has played a lot with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar’s kids.