Murder charges on Yashika Anand, Actress to receive a hip bone surgery

Actress Yashika Anand suffered grievous injuries while her friend died as their automobile toppled after ramming the median on ECR on Saturday night. Yashika will under go a hip bone surgery today, She is likely to rest for a minimum of 6 moths before getting back to her shooting Schedules.

Yashika and her friends met with a major accident in Chnnai’s ECR region. Its speculated that Yashika was driving the car. Yashika’s friend, Valli Chetty Bhavani (28) of Hyderabad, a software engineer who returned from the US had succumbed to her injuries due to the accident. The identities of the men who were in the car have not been revealed.

The accident happened around 11.30 pm close to Sulerikadu on ECR when they had been returning to Chennai from Mamallapuram. Fellow motorists rescued the victims and rushed them to the emergency care unit at Poonjeri. While Valli Chetty Bhavani was declared dead, the other three have been admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, since Yashika was driving the car at the time of the accident, a case was booked under three sections against the actress, including IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence). Speaking of which her father Anand said that the actress ‘will be out of action for six months’. He added that the family would take a legal recourse regarding the cases that have been filed against Yashika.

Actress Yashika Anand rose to fame after collaborating in Bigg Boss reality show and was seen in films such as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu.