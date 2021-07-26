Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s archery team enters quarter-finals

Tokyo: The men’s team of India entered the quarter-finals of archery in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The men’s team consisting of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai defeated Kazakhstan’s team consisting of Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis and Mussayev Sanzhar by 6-2 in the elimination round.

The Indian men will face South Korea in the quarter-finals on Monday. The Koreans will be represented by Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin and Oh Jinhyek

Also Read: ‘Stop ‘demonizing’ China’: China to US

Meanwhile, Indian fencer Bhavani Devi was knocked out by Manon Brunet of France by 7-15 in the Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32. The Indian women’s hockey team will face Germany today evening.