Warning: Idukki dam gets closer to blue alert level

A second straight day of heavy rain in Idukki led to the reservoir’s water level rising to 2,368.90 feet on Sunday. According to KSEB officials, the water level in the dam was 35 feet higher than the same day last year. If the water level reaches 2,372 feet, a blue alert will be issued. Rains during the pre-monsoon month of May, and lower power consumption by industries and other allied units because of the lockdown have contributed to the rise in the water level, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the district received ‘excess’ pre-monsoon showers from March to May, with an actual rainfall of 756.5 mm, which was 77 mm more than what would be seen in a normal year. From June 1 to June 25, officials reported a normal amount of rain (1,244 mm) in the district. On Sunday, the catchment areas of the dam received 35.8 mm of rainfall. Due to the high water level, the Moolamattam power plant generated 16,807 million units.

Mullaperiyar dam water level rises to 135.8 ft

As the water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir increased, Idukki’s collector and the head of the state’s disaster management agency directed all departments to take necessary precautions before the dam shutters are opened. Dam shutters will be raised once the water level reaches 142 feet, just seven feet higher than the level recorded on Sunday (135.80 feet).