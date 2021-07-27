Hacking ATMs leads to arrests of foreign nationals

The Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested two foreign nationals in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for allegedly hacking ATMs to make illicit money. Apparently, these two women did something similar in Kota as well. By tampering with the ATM of Keshavpura Bank of Baroda in Kota, two women attempted to withdraw money. However, they were unable to succeed. The CCTV footage assisted the police in catching them. According to reports, the women are from Uganda and Zambia.

According to Ram Singh Meena, the manager of Bank of Baroda, two women attempted to hack an ATM at Keshavpura with a device, but failed. Mahavir Nagar police received a complaint against them. With a device connected to the ATM’s server, these women hacked the ATMs. Laura Keith and Nan Tongo Alexander, residents of Zambia and Uganda, have been arrested by the ATS and Jaipur SOG with the help of the cyber cell in an investigation involving Rs 32,00,000. Currently, these two women are being questioned by a team led by SOG Inspector Umed Singh.

Lalit Kumar Sootwal, the branch manager at Bank of Baroda, Mahesh Nagar, lodged a report against unknown miscreants who hacked the ATM system and changed the card through a device from July 16 to July 18. So far, 32,00,000 rupees have been withdrawn. The CCTV camera caught both of these women trying to hack the Bank of Baroda ATM in Keshavpura, Kota, on July 23. After the bank manager lodged a complaint at Mahavir Nagar police station, the women were arrested.