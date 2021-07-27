IMD forecasts heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana; issues orange alert in parts of MP

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall activity will increase in Punjab and Haryana over the next 48 to 72 hours. IMD’s regional center in Chandigarh predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in isolated areas of both states.

An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been sounded for Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts in Madhya Pradesh. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert warning of moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning for 10 districts of the state for the next 24 hours.

MeT issues color-coded weather warnings to alert the public of severe or hazardous weather that may cause ‘damage, widespread disruption or danger to life’.

As a result of a number of deaths caused by lightning in many states over the past few weeks, the IMD has also called for action during such conditions. They have asked people not to take shelter under trees that are isolated from each other. According to the advisory, you should immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes and other watery areas.

It advised people to seek shelter indoors or to seek Pukka shelters after hearing thunder, and to stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last thunderclap. ‘If no shelter is available, immediately get into the lightning crouch (a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground),’ the IMD advisory said.

Further, the weather department advised people to remain inside their cars, buses or trains during thunderstorms. It said people should stay away from electric/electronic appliances and downed power lines.

The heavy rain on Tuesday morning caused extensive waterlogging on several roads in the national capital Delhi, including near Pragati Maidan in the central part of the city and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part, which affected traffic.

In the last 24 hours, 100 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city.