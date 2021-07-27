Income Tax probe reveals shocking truth about Kanpur chaat sellers, many are millionaires

Uttar Pradesh: The news of very ordinary and poor people becoming millionaires is often surprising in Uttar Pradesh. They sell chaat, crispy kachori, chai samosa and paan in the middle of the market or on the street. Many traders have been doing this for many years without obtaining the FSSAI certificate, which ensures food safety. These traders wrap up the goods when the police and committee arrive. Kanpur is in the headlines this time, where not one, but more than 250 millionaires have come out in the open.

The list of millionaires includes even small grocery store owners and chemists. According to the latest revelations, even the people selling fruits along your local corner can be millionaires. Due to the investigation of the Income Tax Department, some fruit vendors have also been discovered to be millionaires and owners of hundreds of acres of good cultivable land.

Crores-worth of property near scrap dealer

During the Coronavirus period, you might be having trouble paying your EMIs, but when it comes to these riches of Kanpur, even scrap dealers are found to be owning three cars. Rich people of this type do not pay income taxes nor are they subject to the GST. A property buyer in the Lalbangla area of the city and two scrap dealers in Bekonganj bought three properties worth more than Rs 10 crore in two years.

These hidden ‘Dhannaseths’ who looked poor had been monitored by the Income Tax Department. 256 sellers have been identified as crorepatis after an investigation by the Income Tax Department and GST registration. Data software and other technical tools were used to probe their details, leaving the IT department officials stunned.

400 crores of property in four years

According to a report published by Hindustan, these traders paid no tax outside the GST registration, but they were able to purchase properties worth more than 375 crores in four years. The properties were purchased in very expensive commercial areas such as Aryanagar, Swaroop Nagar, Birhana Road, Hulaganj, Pirod, and Gumti. Also, properties were bought in South Kanpur. Additionally, 650 bighas of agricultural land worth more than 30 crores were purchased.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, the owners of two paan shops in Aryanagar, one in Swaroop Nagar, and two in Birhana Road bought properties worth Rs 5 crore. A snack seller from Mallroad pays Rs.1.25 lakh as rent every month on various carts. Meanwhile, two people in Swaroop Nagar, Hulaganj bought two buildings, and chaat sellers in Birhana Road, Mall Road, P Road invested a lot in the land.

Tax evasion caught in this way

More than 65 grocery store owners and chemists without GST registration have earned crores of rupees. In some cases, people applied for cooperative banks and small finance schemes to hide this money from government eyes, meanwhile, some invested in property mostly in the name of their brother, sister, sister-in-law, and uncle. They made the mistake of putting their PAN number on government documents. When PAN cards and Aadhar cards were discovered in only one property, their secrets were revealed.

Earlier, such riches were exposed in some cities in western Uttar Pradesh. However, this is probably the first time so many people have been caught at once. The year 2019 brought a shocking case to light in Aligarh. The Commercial Tax Department investigated the case of a small snack trader with an annual turnover of Rs 60 lakhs.