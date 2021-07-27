Big day for Mamata Banerjee ; Will meet PM Modi and Congress leaders

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, arrived in Delhi on a five-day visit. For the first time since her election victory in Bengal, she is in Delhi. It is expected that she will meet with several leaders of opposition parties. The Opposition’s attempt to unseat the BJP in the national elections in 2024 will be heavily influenced by these meetings. As part of her Delhi visit, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, is expected to meet with the following key people.

Date: 27th July 2021

Schedule of Hon’ble CM:

2:00 PM – Meeting with Shri Kamal Nath

3:00 PM – Meeting with Shri Anand Sharma

4:00 PM – Meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister

6:30 PM – Meeting with Shri Abhishek Manu Singhvi

This will be Banerjee’s first meeting with PM Modi since the two clashed in May during Modi’s visit to Bengal to review the damage from Cyclone Gaja. Trinamool Congress leader says she is likely to have one-on-one conversations with opposition leaders rather than hosting tea for opposition leaders. So far, this statement matches her schedule for tomorrow. Banerjee was named leader of the Trinamool parliamentary party last week.

One day before meeting with the Prime Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government had formed an inquiry commission to investigate alleged snooping via Pegasus. She said, ‘Pegasus has put everyone under surveillance, including the judiciary and civic society. Center’s investigation should have taken place under SC supervision during Parliament, but they did not. West Bengal is the first state to set up a commission of enquiry’. According to reports, Mamata Banerjee’s campaign manager Prashant Kishor also met opposition leaders recently. Sharad Pawar and the Gandhis are reportedly among these leaders.