State govt receives over 60,000 applications for class 1

Jaipur: Government English-medium schools in Rajasthan have received applications which were nearly three time the number of seats available for Class 1, reflecting the growing desire among parents to send their children to English-medium schools, an official said.

The Mahatma Gandhi State Government Schools (English Medium) have received 60,000 applications for 18,093 seats in Class 1. Approximately 1,400 applications have been received for 60 seats at a school in Jaipur, the state capital.

In response to the increased interest from students and parents for English-medium education, the secondary education department has added 168 schools in the past year. There are now more than 200 such schools in the state.

The official said 330 government schools are being considered for conversion to English-medium educational facilities. According to him, free and quality education is the reason for the overwhelming response. In addition, teachers visiting children at home to review their homework and studies during the pandemic has reinforced trust.

Mahatma Gandhi State Government Schools opened in 2019 from classes 1 to 8, and one class was added each year to accommodate promoted students. Currently, these schools have more than 73,600 students and the number is expected to cross one lakh this academic year.