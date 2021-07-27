Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in encounter

Srinagar: A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police gunned down a top commander of Pakistan-based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba in anencounter in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per police, the slain terrorist Amir Ahmad Mir was active since 2017.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area after getting information about the presence of militants. Terrorists hiding in the area fired upon the security forces leading to a gunfight in which the LeT commander was killed.

Earlier on July 23-24, three militants were neutralized by the security forces at the Sumblar area of Bandipore district and on July 25, a terrorist was killed in an encounter at Munard area in Kulgam district.

As per police, a total of 27 terrorists have been killed in several encounters in the month of July.