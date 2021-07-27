Tropophobia: A Surprisingly Common And Misunderstood Fear

Have you ever had a skin itch when you saw a honeycomb or a lotus flower? If that’s the case, you might have Trypophobia, which is the fear of clusters of small holes, bumps, or other patterns. What is the source of this strange aversion? What are the causes and symptoms of it? What options do you have? Is this even a real ailment? Everything you need to know about Trypophobia is right here.

Trypophobia is defined as a fear or dislike of clusters of small holes, bumps, or other patterns. Honeycombs, strawberries, lotus seed pods, coral, pomegranates, bubbles, condensation, cantaloupe, insect eyes, animal coats, and other patterns seen in insects, animals, and foods are common Trypophobiatriggers.

Symptoms include goosebumps, sweating, shaking, itching, fear, nausea, disgust, and anxiety when a person with the condition sees one of these images. Unlike other phobias, however,Trypophobia is characterised by disgust rather than fear as the primary emotion.

Some people avoid foods that are known to cause the condition, such as strawberries.

It’s unclear how many people are affected by trypophobia, but according to a 2013 study of 286 adults, 11 percent of men and 18 percent of women had an aversion to an image of a lotus seed pod. As a result, trypophobia could be quite common.