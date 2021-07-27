Uttarakhand to reopen schools

According to a news report, the Uttarakhand government approved the reopening of schools in the state for students in grades 6 to 12 on July 27. The government also extended the state’s curfew, which was imposed on July 26 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, until August 3. Except for the night curfew, all restrictions in the state have been lifted. The government offices will be permitted to operate at full capacity.

Other relaxations that have been granted already are going to continue, the government said. The state teachers’ association had previously requested that officials from the education department consider reopening schools for at least classes 6 and up.

Arvind Pandey, the state education minister, said he would take up the matter with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, on July 26, states such as Odisha and Punjab reopened for classes 10-12, while Gujarat reopened for classes 9-11. Schools and colleges in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will reopen for classes 10-12 on August 2, while schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on August 16 – including those under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme.