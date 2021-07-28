Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar Shot

Following the recent release of images from ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar featuring Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone and Vijay Deverakonda, a new shot of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was released on Wednesday and we love it. In the greyscale shot, Aishwarya Rai’s eyes do all the talking. The actress can be seen staring intently into the camera and she is absolutely stunning.

Dabboo Ratnani, who shared the actress’ photo, wrote: ‘When you have light within you, you can see it from the outside. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar.’

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shot below without further ado:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the first poster for the period drama Ponniyin Selvan earlier this month. On her Instagram page, the actress shared the film’s first poster, writing: ‘The golden age is resurrected. Ponniyin Selvan PS1 is a film directed by Mani Ratnam.’ The period drama is based on the popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy (The Son Of Ponni). Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi are among the movie’s impressive cast members.