Amazon Prime and Netflix are free with Jio, Airtel and Vi’s plans

Telecom providers such as Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi have focused on providing streaming services to their customers. Users who do not want to purchase streaming services separately may find these plans useful. Depending on the plan’s price, these plans also include data, calling, and SMS perks. Users would have to pay close to Rs 10,000 for the annual subscription of OTT benefits if the plans were purchased individually.

Users can, however, obtain access to numerous streaming benefits as well as the benefits of the plans they subscribe to if they play it correctly. In this article, we’ve focused on Amazon Prime and Netflix memberships that come with Airtel and Jio plans. We’ve focused on Amazon Prime and Netflix subscriptions that come with Airtel, Jio, and Vi plans. Airtel also includes Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with its mobile prepaid plans.

Airtel, Jio and Vi plan with Amazon Prime benefit:

Airtel offers Amazon Prime membership as part of its Rs 131 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The telco’s postpaid packages of Rs 499, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599 include an annual Amazon Prime subscription. Airtel’s top-tier postpaid plans also include access to Amazon Prime via additional family connections. Airtel’s postpaid plans also provide access to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Airtel’s Rs 999 broadband plan, which offers a download speed of 200 Mbps, also includes Amazon Prime membership.

Jio offers Amazon Prime benefits through its postpaid plus plans, which cost Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1,499, respectively. Jio’s broadband rates, which start at Rs 999 and go up to Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, and Rs 8,499, include Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime is available on Vodafone Idea or Vi’s individual and family postpaid plans, which cost Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 1,099, and Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1348 respectively.

Read more: Hacking ATMs leads to arrests of foreign nationals

Airtel, Jio and Vi plan with Netflix benefit:

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP memberships are included in all Reliance JioPostPaid Plus plans. They cost Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1499, respectively. Netflix is available on Vi’s postpaid plans, which cost Rs 1099 and Rs 1348 respectively. Annual Netflix subscriptions are included in Jio’s broadband plans, which cost Rs 1499, Rs 2499, Rs 3999, and Rs 8499.