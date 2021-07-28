Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, 10 missing

Shimla: As a result of a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti on Tuesday, flash floods occurred, approximately 10 people are reported missing, while one person has been injured.

According to state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, the incident happened at Udaipur in Lahaul at around 8 PM on Tuesday. Two tents of laborers and a private JCB were washed away. There are around 10 people who have gone missing.

An ongoing search operation involving state police and ITBP teams was hindered on Tuesday night by heavy rains. The search operation will resume on Wednesday, a senior disaster management official said.

Due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, the Bhaga river’s water level has risen considerably. A number of people from Darcha village, in Lahaul-Spiti, have been evacuated, Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta told the media Tuesday.

In the meantime, over 60 tourists have reportedly been stranded in Kinnaur after multiple landslides hit the state blocking roads. Around nine tourists were killed when heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller near Basteri in Kinnaur on Sunday.

There were multiple landslides triggered by rains near Basteri on the Sangla-Chitkul road, resulting in the collapse of a bridge and damage to some vehicles.