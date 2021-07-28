Medical negligence: Woman dies after doctors leave piece of cloth inside stomach

Shahjahanpur: Doctors at Government Medical College in Lucknow are suspected of leaving a piece of cloth in the stomach of a woman during a cesarean operation, which left the woman seriously ill. According to the husband, his wife died on Monday after being admitted to the trauma center of King George’s Medical College. During the course of her treatment she was kept on ventilator but couldn’t survive.

The principal of the medical college, Rajesh Kumar, set up a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegation.

The husband claims that the committee has not yet taken his version. Manoj, the woman’s husband, lives in Ramapur North under the Tilhar police station here. He alleged that Neelam (in her 30s) gave birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a piece of cloth was left in her stomach. Manoj told the media over the phone that his wife died on Monday during treatment at Lucknow trauma center. After the birth of their daughter, Manoj’s wife complained of stomach pain.

Having failed to get any relief from treatment by private doctors, he claimed that he got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur where a piece of cloth was found in her stomach and was surgically removed. After her condition did not improve, she was admitted to Lucknow trauma center, he said.

According to Dr Puja Tripathi, spokeswoman for the Medical College, the inquiry committee attempted to take the statement of the doctor over phone, but the doctor did not reply in a satisfactory manner.