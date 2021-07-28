‘Population collapse is potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilization’ Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has stated once again that population collapse is the greatest threat to civilization’s future. ‘US population growth, an economic driver, grinds to a halt,’ the 50-year-old billionaire said, citing a Wall Street Journal report.

Only a few weeks ago, on July 14, Musk expressed a similar sentiment on Twitter, criticizing the world’s growing population. Musk, a father of seven children, replied to a tweet that read, ‘Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off,’ and included a photo of Musk and his son.

In response, Musk said: ‘I’m attempting to lead by example! And that’s just for Earth. Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize. Because the population of Mars is currently zero, it is in desperate need of people. Humans are the custodians of all other forms of life on the planet. Let’s give Mars a chance to live!,’ he wrote on the microblogging site.

In an interview last year, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, expressed confidence that a crewed mission could take place in 2026. Many scientists and social activists, on the other hand, have criticized Musk’s plans and approach of ‘send it to space.’

Before Earth Day 2021, Activista, a Los Angeles-based creative agency, placed a billboard outside SpaceX’s California headquarters that read ‘Mars Sucks,’ implying that Musk could do more to save the Earth than try to colonize Mars.