Taliban executes popular comedian by cutting his throat, releases video

Kabul: Popular comedian in Afghanistan, Nazar Mohammed aka Khasha Zwan was kidnapped, beaten and later executed by Taliban militia in Kandahar province in Afghanistan. He was kidnapped from his home on Thursday night by unidentified gunmen.

A video of gunmen slapping Nazar was released by Tajuden Soroush, a senior reporter of Iran international on Twitter. ‘This video shows the moment, Kandahari comedian, Khasha was arrested by the Taliban, Slapping him inside the car and then killed him,’ tweeted Soroush. Photos of Nazar being backed up against a tree and then lying in the ground with his throat cut were also viral on social media.

Nazar Mohammed had earlier served in Afghanistan police. His family accused that the Taliban is behind the attack. Taliban has however rejected any involvement in the incident.

As per reports, the militia had killed more than 100 people in the province in the last two weeks and another 300 were missing. More than 150,000 people were displaced due to the ongoing clashes between Taliban and government forces.

This video shows the moment, Kandahari comedian, Khasha was arrested by the Taliban, Slapping him inside the car and then killed him. pic.twitter.com/E642Y52uto — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) July 27, 2021

Earlier this month, the Taliban had executed 22 commandos from the Afghanistan Special Forces. The video of the incident that took place near Dawlat Abad in Faryab province later emerged on social media.

Taliban had earlier claimed that 80% of the country is under their control. The majority of the American forces have already left Afghanistan after Joe Biden announced that all US troops would be withdrawn by August.