Alert issued as ISI makes fake calls to Indian forces

New Delhi: Indian intelligence agencies have issued an alert for the security forces as the Pakistani spy agency, the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) is making fake calls to the forces to gather information. ISI had started this after the drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, the ISI has been mulling over increasing the frequency of these fake calls to the Indian security force installations by impersonating senior officials of the armed forces, said the sources. These calls come from different numbers.

Also Read: Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into 101 squadron of IAF

Earlier also these kinds of activities were reported by the security agencies as well and advisories to the agencies were issued by the headquarters. The government had asked the agencies to be vigilant as Independence Day is nearing. The agencies were asked to be vigilant about the fake calls and to take suitable measures to prevent the passage of any information.