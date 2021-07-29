I was stunned: ‘Mimi’ director on film leaking online before release

Mimi director Laxman Utekar said that he and his crew were ‘stunned’ to find that the film was leaked four days before its intended premiere on pirate networks. Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, was set to hit theatres on July 30. However, bootlegged versions of the film were made accessible on illicit streaming services on Monday evening.

Just hours after the news of the leak made headlines, producer Dinesh Vijan and Kriti Sanon revealed that they had chosen to release the film 4 days early. Mimi was streaming on Netflix and JioCinema within hours after the breach.

Laxman Utekar, speaking with Mid-Day about the leak, stated: ‘I feel hurt because we worked hard on the film. It took us two years to make Mimi. We waited long for the theatres to open, but the situation compelled us to release it on OTT. We were satisfied with the fact that it will be watched by the audience, [no matter the medium]. After what happened on Monday, we were stunned. It makes us wonder if we could have been more careful.’ However, he added that the leak did not impact the film commercially.

During an Instagram live, Dinesh and Kriti revealed that the film will be released early. Dinesh explained that the early release is a birthday present for Kriti. ‘Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early,’ he said. Kriti also posted the video of the live stream with the caption: ‘Mimi STREAMING NOW!!! Mimi went into labour early! Our baby couldn’t wait to see you all!!!’