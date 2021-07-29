Personal data breach: Russia fines Google 3 million roubles

In Moscow, Tagansky District Court on Thursday found Google in violation of Russian personal data legislation and fined it 3 million roubles ($41,017), marking Google’s first fine for the offense. The company confirmed the fine and declined to comment further.

Moscow routinely fines social media giants when they fail to remove banned content. In return, the country encourages foreign technology companies to become Russian subsidiaries. Earlier this month, state regulator Roskomnadzor said Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., could be fined up to 6 million roubles for failing to store personal data of Russian users in Russian databases.

Read more: ‘Let Sunny Leone protect the crops’: Farmer puts up actress’ poster to ward off evil eye

Google was previously fined by Russia for not deleting banned content. By blocking some accounts of pro-Kremlin figures and media outlets on YouTube, Google has also irked the Russian authorities.