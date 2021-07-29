Tata Motors launches Tata Ace trim

Tata Motors announced on Thursday the launch of the Ace Gold Petrol CX, a new variant of its small commercial vehicle (SCV) with a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The flat bed variant costs Rs 3.99 lakh, while the half deck load body variant costs Rs 4.10 lakh.

Tata Motors said it has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide finance options to its customers to buy the model.

‘The Tata Ace continues to be a strong, reliable and multipurpose vehicle having provided means of livelihood to over 23 lakh Indians to date. Resonating the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Tata Motors aims to inspire an entrepreneurial mindset through the launch of this vehicle,’ Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line SCV and PU) Vinay Pathak said.

Over the last 16 years, Tata Motors’ Ace platform has grown exponentially, focusing on bringing safer, smarter, and more valuable offerings to its customers in last-mile transportation, he added.

‘With our latest addition, we hope to stand behind the aspirations of the Indian entrepreneurs, making the Tata Motors Ace Gold Petrol CX the most affordable 4-wheel commercial vehicle in India,’ Pathak said.

According to the company, the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX Variant is the only four-wheel SCV in India with a 2-cylinder engine and a gross vehicle weight of more than 1.5 tonne that is available for less than Rs 4 lakh.

A 694 cc petrol engine mated to a four-speed transmission powers the model. It can be used to deliver fruits, vegetables, agri products, beverages, and other items to the last mile.

Tata Motors has so far sold 23 lakh Tata Ace units in the country till date.