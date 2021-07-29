Will Smith’s ‘Fast & Loose’ to release on Netflix

Netflix has picked up Hollywood superstar Will Smith’s upcoming action thriller ‘Fast & Loose.’ The project will be directed by David Leitch, who is known for films like ‘Deadpool 2’ and ‘Hobbs & Shaw,’ and will be based on a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber. Netflix recently won worldwide rights to the action thriller, according to Deadline, after the project hit the market in February this year.

Smith, 52, will play a man who wakes up in Tijuana, Mexico, with no memory of his past. As he pieces together his past, he discovers that he has lived two lives: one as a crime lord and the other as an undercover CIA agent. For 87North, Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce alongside STXfilms and Smith’s Westbrook Studios. Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter will also serve as producers.

Smith’s next film will be ‘King Richard,’ a biographical drama from Warner Bros. Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, is the character he is portraying. He’ll also star alongside Kevin Hart in the remake of the 1980s John Hughes classic ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.’