Woman accuses actor Arya of promising to marry and cheating; Case begins in court

Vidja, a German woman, made shocking allegations against top Tamil actor Arya in March of this year, accusing him of defrauding her of rupees 71 lakhs. She went on to say that the actor pretended to love her and promised to marry her, but then turned around and married his current wife.

Vidja’s power of attorney, Rajapandian of Chennai, filed a case in the Madras High Court, requesting a CBCID investigation into the matter. The case was scheduled for hearing today, and according to the petition, Arya promised to marry Vidja in exchange for a loan of the above-mentioned amount.

Vidja’s lawyer, Anandan, has asked Judge Nirmal Kumar, who is hearing the case, to halt the release of Arya’s Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 3’ and Malayalam film ‘Rendagam’ so that his client’s money can be returned. The case has been postponed until August 17th after the CBCID requested more time to produce information about the current status of the case.

Arya has received unprecedented praise for his brilliant portrayal of a 1970s North Madras boxer in Pa. Ranjith’s ‘Sarpatta Parambarai,’ and his stylish looks as the villain in the ‘Enemy’ teaser co-starring Vishal has also made him a social media trendsetter.