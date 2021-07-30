Heavy rain continues to batter east, west and central India

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for eastern, western, and central India on Friday (July 30) due to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, Delhi-NCR was soaked by heavy rains, bringing the mercury down. However, two people died in rain-related incidents. As a result of heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna river, the water level of the river rose to 203.74 metres on Thursday, close to the warning mark of 204.50 metres.

Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius — seven degrees below normal — while the minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

In the meantime, the Meteorological Department issued red and orange alerts for heavy rains in several districts of Rajasthan on Friday. The southwest monsoon will become more active in the coming days, causing heavy to very heavy rain (115 to 204 mm) in Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer districts, the Met Department said.