Pakistani drones spotted again in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Pakistani drones were spotted in Jammu and Kashmir again. Pakistani drones were spotted hovering over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya and Gagwal in Samba district at around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired towards one of the drones in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side. The other two drones disappeared from the sky shortly after hovering over security installations at Bari Brahmana and Gagwal area.

Earlier a week ago, a drone carrying a five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Kanachak area in Jammu.

The security forces have tightened security in the areas. Earlier a drone attack was carried out on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the government had instructed security forces to be vigilant against drone attacks as Independence Day is nearing.