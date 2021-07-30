Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day-7, India’s full schedule

India will be hoping for a medal finish as they prepare for Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics. The spotlight will be on archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain to ensure medals for India at the Olympics, but it’s also time for Indian athletics to make its presence felt in the Games. In addition to the likes of M.P. Jabir and Sprinkler Dutee Chand, others will be in action. Hockey returns as both sexes face quality opponents.

India’s schedule for Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics is as follows:

Archery

– Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women’s Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00 am IST.

Athletics

– Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17 am IST.

– M P Jabir in Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27 am IST.

– Dutee Chand in Women’s 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45 am IST Start.

– Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42 pm IST.

Badminton

– P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women’s Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15 pm IST.

Boxing

– Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women’s 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18 am IST.

– Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48 am IST.

Equestrian

– Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2 pm IST.

Golf

– Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00 am IST.

Hockey

– India vs Ireland in Women’s Pool A Match: 8:15 am IST.

– India vs Japan in Men’s Pool A match: 3:00 pm IST.

Sailing

– KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35 am IST.

– Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35 am IST.

– Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05 am IST.

Shooting

– Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid: 5:30 am IST.