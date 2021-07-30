Two more Indian cricketers test positive for Covid-19

Colombo: Two more Indian cricketers tested positive for Covid-19. Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chaahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have tested Covid-19 positive. Earlier on July 27, Krunal Pandya was tested Covid-19 positive. Chaahal and Gowtham were part of the group of eight players who had earlier been identified as immediate contacts of Krunal Pandya.

Chahal and Gowtham, along with Krunal, will have to stay back in Colombo for the time being, while the other six players – Krunal’s brother Hardik, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan – will leave for India later today.

Yes, only Krunal will have to stay back in Sri Lanka for the time being due to the mandatory isolation period of one week. After one week, if he has two negative RT-PCR reports, he will be allowed to fly back. Currently, he is in the fourth day of his isolation. All others are free to depart as they have all tested negative,’ a senior BCCI official told news agency PTI.

Earlier in England, Rishabh Pant had tested Covid-19 positive. He was isolated alongside with other Indian players including Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimnayu Easwaran and Bharat Arun.