UNIQLO India announces the launch of its official online store

Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO will soon launch its official online store for the Indian market to enhance its footprint in the nation, with e-commerce expected to account for 15% of overall sales, said a top business executive.

UNIQLO India Chief Executive Officer Tomohiko Sei said that the firm, which now has six locations in Delhi NCR, is also seeking to grow its network of offline stores and explore some other cities in the country.

‘Customers are developing an affinity towards our high quality and functional LifeWear essentials and we are confident that with customer support from all over the country, our e-commerce sales ratio would easily surpass the average sales of each store in the coming times,’ Tomohiko said.

He went on to say that the initial aim is to reach a 15% e-commerce sales volume. The official online store, UNIQLO.com will be a fresh new website with a mobile application that will go live on July 30, 2021.

According to Tomohiko, the opening of its official online store is a significant step forward in the company’s growth in India. ‘Launching our e-commerce operations is also a part of our expansion that will provide customers access to the brand at their doorstep swiftly in these times of cautious mobility,’ he added.

In October of last year, UNIQLO entered into the internet sector with a special website in response to client demands during the COVID-19 spike. ‘Our e-commerce launch time is earlier than our original plan since we received a large number of customer requests. Basis the current COVID situation, we accelerated our plan to launch the official online store and we are now serving customers all over the country at the comfort of their homes,’ Tomohiko stated.