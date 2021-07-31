Change negative perception of police among people: PM to IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Indian Police Service probationers on Saturday that the ethos of ‘Nation First, Always First’ should be represented in all of their actions and that they should also seek to change the public’s unfavourable opinion of the force.

The public’s unfavourable view of the police is difficult enough, but it improved when they witnessed police officers helping out during the early stages of the coronavirus, according to PM Modi, who added that the situation has again reverted to the previous perception.

He stated that it is the job of new police recruits to alter the negative impression of the force.

‘You have to always remember that you are the flag bearers of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ too. Therefore, the spirit of Nation First, Always First, should be reflected in your every action,’ PM said.

He further stated: ‘Our police personnel even sacrifice their lives for the security of the country, maintaining law and order and for fighting terrorism. They are unable to go home for days, they are unable to go home even during festivals but when it comes to the police’s image, people’s perception is different.’

Also Read: Kerala model has failed: Union Minister slams Pinarayi Vijayan government over huge COVID-19 surge

The Prime Minister was video conferencing with IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. When making judgments in the field, he advised the IPS probationers to keep the national interest in mind and to have a national perspective.

‘You are starting your career at a time when India is going through a phase of transformation in every field, every level… The coming 25 years of your career are also going to be the most important 25 years of India’s development. That’s why your preparation, your mental state, should be in line with this big goal,’ PM Modi added.