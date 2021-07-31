Delhi police chases down and arrests ‘Woman Don’ of Rajasthan

New Delhi: Anuradha, the ‘woman don’ of Rajasthan, was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Saturday, a day after wanted gangster Kala Jathedi was arrested in Rajasthan

Anuradha has been involved in extortion, kidnapping and murder cases in Rajasthan. Officials said she was also carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 in case of her arrest by the Rajasthan police.

Manishi Chandra, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell – Counter Intelligence), said Anuradha was a friend of Anandpal Singh, who died in a police encounter in 2017 in Rajasthan’s Churu district. He said the arrest comes just a day after gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was captured in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Friday.

Kala Jathedi is wanted in several extortions, murder and other heinous cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and has a reward of Rs. 7 lakh on his head, police said.

Jathedi had also been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by the Delhi Police.

Police say the gangster’s name was discovered after Sonu, one of his relatives, was injured in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl, where two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested.

Police are also investigating Jathedi’s alleged links to the wrestler.