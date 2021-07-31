Doctors separate Yemeni baby from her ‘Parasitic’ twin

Riyadh: Doctors in Saudi Arabia have separated a Yemeni baby from her parasitic twin, marking their 50th successful operation on conjoined twins.

The Saudi English-language Arab News reports that Aisha Ahmed Saeed was born with an extended pelvis and an extra pair of lower extremities. The separation process took a total of 7 hours and 45 minutes. A team of 25 medical workers were involved, including doctors, technicians and nurses, according to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

‘The surgery went very well… the coordination between the team was excellent,’ Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah, head of the team, said. ‘We managed to get the baby awake and she is opening her eyes… she even communicated with her mother just at the door of the operating room. We are happy, we are celebrating the 50th success and we will remain to help those who are in need.’

A parasitic twin is an embryo that develops in the mother, but later fails to separate. This results in a semi-formed twin lying next to a developed twin.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Aisha comes from the war-torn Yemeni province of Al-Mahra, where a Saudi-led coalition is supporting the government against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Over the past six years, Yemen has been caught in a war that has set it on the verge of famine and has left its healthcare system in ruins.

According to the US State Department, the fighting in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and left some 80 percent of the population in need of aid.