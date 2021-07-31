Hansal Mehta supports Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra controversy

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was detained by Mumbai Police on July 19 in connection with a pornographic film case. The couple’s difficulties have now multiplied, with SEBI fining them for disclosure failures and the businessman’s bail being denied by the court. In the midst of all, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in favour of the actress, requesting that everyone respect her privacy.

‘If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out,’ Mehta tweeted.

If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

In another tweet, Mehta further wrote: ‘This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done.’

‘This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill ‘news’ with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence,’ he added.

This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the police allege that during their investigation into the matter, they discovered Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which acquired the Hotshots app through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd to upload objectionable films to social media.

According to a police officer, the Mumbai crime branch has also engaged forensic auditors to examine the financial activities and bank accounts. In addition, Kundra’s wife, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, is yet to receive a clean chit in the case.

One joint account of Kundra’s Viaan Industries, a firm at the centre of the alleged porn ring where Shilpa Shetty was a director, is among the bank accounts under investigation, the official stated. Kundra has a few bank accounts where money has been put from abroad.

Also Read: Deepa Sharma, the Himachal landslide victim was once a contestant on KBC

They further said that between August and December last year, Kundra made approximately Rs 1.17 million by posting pornographic content on the internet using Hotshots. During searches at the accused’s office, the police claimed to have discovered 51 pornographic movies, 35 of which had the Hotshots logo and 16 of which had the BollyFame logo.