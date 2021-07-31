Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache

Officials said on Thursday that jailed gangster Chhota Rajan was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) complaining of stomach pain.

According to a senior jail official, ‘Rajan was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday with a stomachache. He will most likely be released today. However, no official notification of his discharge has been received.’

Rajan, 61,

Rajan, 61, was admitted to the hospital on April 24 after testing positive for COVID-19 two days earlier in Tihar Jail.

Following his recovery, he was returned to the jail.

Rajan has been detained at the high-security prison since his arrest in 2015 following his deportation from Bali, Indonesia.

