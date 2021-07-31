Kejriwal’s model of healthcare in huge demand! Gujarat government to adopt this high-quality model

Gandhinagar: Gujarat’s administration, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would shortly adopt Delhi’s Kejriwal model of healthcare.

The Vijay Rupani government plans to establish Mohalla Clinics similar to those in Delhi, but with a different name. The government has stated that ‘Pandit Deendayal Clinics’ will be established. The clinics would be set up in heavily inhabited regions, according to Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister.

The Delhi government stated that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came up with an excellent model of establishing Mohalla Clinics in the national capital, which allows people to access world-class healthcare facilities close to their homes and brings immense proud to see that their healthcare model is receiving praise and recognition as other state governments adopt it.

By introducing such high-quality models, the Aam Aadmi Party is altering the face of politics in the country.

Women are the ones who suffer the most when public health care sees a decline. As a result, the Kejriwal administration established Mohalla Clinics in the national capital to address the dearth of cheap and high-quality healthcare services. 85% of the patients visiting Mohalla Clinics are women.

The Kejriwal government in Delhi has established around 500 Mohalla Clinics. In total, there are 497 Mohalla Clinics operating in Delhi at the moment. The 497th Mohalla Clinic was just established in the Vinod Nagar Ward of Patparganj Constituency.