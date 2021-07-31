Pics of MS Dhoni’s new look with faux hawk hairstyle go viral

MS Dhoni’s new hairdo has caused a lot of discussion on the internet. Aalim Hakim, a well-known stylist, shared the photos of the former India cricket captain on his official Twitter account, wearing a new appearance that includes a quirky hairdo and a beard.

Sharing the pictures Aalim Hakim wrote: ‘Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.’

The post has already received over 16k likes since it was shared and the figure is rapidly growing. It has also gathered a large number of comments from individuals, as the images elicited a variety of emotions from netizens.

While some are blown away by MS Dhoni’s new look, others are unsure if the hairdo is right for him. ‘Damn, he looks 5 years younger than his age, fantastic work!! Maintain this look @msdhoni Bhai,’ praised a user. ‘Noooo,’ wrote another. ‘Dhoni’s best look,’ commented a third.