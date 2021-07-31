Simple tips to keep vegetables fresh for long

Regardless of the season, we all face the same problem: how to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for as long as possible. Most of us buy fruits and vegetables in bulk so they can last for at least three to four days. However, these fresh ingredients tend to become stale much sooner than we expect. It could be due to weather, humidity, the freshness of the product and more. If you think that storing the ingredients in the refrigerator is sufficient for keeping them fresh, then we are afraid you might be mistaken. A refrigerator can help keep fruits and vegetables fresh for a while, but if you want to keep them for a long time, you need to go the extra mile.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are a few easy and amazing hacks to help you keep your vegetables fresh for a longer period of time. You can now buy your fresh ingredients in bulk and store them worry-free!

1. Store in cold water

Carrots, celery, lettuce and potatoes can be stored in a jar or a container filled with cold water. However, you should change the water every two days to make sure they remain fresh. By doing so, you can keep the ingredients fresh and at hand whenever you need them.

2. Use vinegar

Fill a jar or container with water and vinegar; and in this mixture, dip any kind of fruit or vegetable such as berries, apples, green onions, peppers, tomatoes or pears. Rinse the fruits and vegetables under fresh water after soaking in this mixture for five minutes. Now, you can store this in the fridge for longer.

3. Wrap in paper towel

Paper towels are one of those things that everyone has in abundance. If you are only using it to just clean your countertops, then you are in for a surprise. These paper towels can also be used to store vegetables. The hack is most effective for green leafy vegetables. Leafy vegetables are more likely to retain moisture. Wrapping it in a paper towel helps to prevent excess moisture.

4. Freezing

If you have leftover fruits or veggies that can be stored in the refrigerator, place them in a container and store them in the deep freezer. By storing them this way, they won’t rot, and you can use them in the future.

5. Cut the root

It is possible for root vegetables such as turnip, asparagus, green onions to quickly spoil. Cut the roots of these and store them in water to prolong their life.

Try out these easy hacks and see which works best for you!