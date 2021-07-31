Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes, 41 injured

Lima: At least 41 people were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit northwestern Peru. The epicenter of the earthquake was 12 kilometers west of the Sullana city at a depth of 36 kilometers.

‘At the moment, 35 people have been injured in the city of Sullana, two of them seriously,’ the local health authorities said. The authorities also informed that 6 more people were injured in the regional capital of Piura.

Also Read: ‘India is highly earthquake-prone’: Here are the most seismically active cities

The Civil Defence Agency in the country announced that 187 houses were damaged and 6 were made uninhabitable in the quake. The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in neighbouring Ecuador.

Peru’s Pacific coast is repeatedly hit by severe earthquakes and lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area marked by seismic upheaval with some 128 active volcanoes.