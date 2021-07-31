This can’t be true: Madhavan on pic of Mirabai eating on floor

R Madhavan is an active social media user who often interacts with his admirers on Twitter. After seeing a photo of Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu eating food while sitting on the floor, the actor said on Thursday that he is absolutely at a ‘loss of words’. Chanu, a Manipur native, has won the women’s weightlifting 49 kg division in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

R Madhavan showed his astonishment by resharing a photo showing Chanu sitting on the floor and eating her food after the great triumph. The actor wrote on Twitter, ‘Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.’

The original tweet stated, ‘Mirabai Chanu at her humble home in Manipur after winning the Silver Medal at the #Olympics… This strong-willed woman didn’t let lack of resources & poverty stop her from achieving her dreams! A true Inspiration!’

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

Mirabai Chanu also took to Twitter to show off the lavish spread that had been made for her at her house, revealing that she had been eating home-cooked meals for the first time in two years. ‘That smile when you finally eat Ghar ka khana after 2 years,’ she tweeted.

That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years. pic.twitter.com/SrjNqCXZsm — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 29, 2021

While many celebrities congratulated Mirabai Chanu on her medal victory on social media, Radhe star Salman Khan’s tweet was particularly meaningful to her because he is her favourite actor. During one of her earlier interviews, Chanu was questioned about her favourite actor and she picked Salman, stating, ‘Salman Khan mujhe bahut hi pasand hai. Unki body structure, sab pasand hai. (I like Salman Khan and his body structure).’

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu was received at the airport by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, officials, her family members, friends and fans. After arriving in Imphal, she attended a spectacular reception hosted by the Manipur Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports at the City Convention Auditorium.

Also Read: It was difficult: Sidharth Malhotra on shooting at 14,000 feet for Shershaah

At the event, CM Biren Singh presented Mirabai with a cheque for Rs. 1 crore and an appointment letter to be the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).