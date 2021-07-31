Two Pakistani infiltrators shot dead on Punjab border

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two Pakistani infiltrators on the International Border with Pakistan in Punjab. The intruders entered the Indian territory near Khalra village of Bhikhiwind sub division in Tarn Taran district.

BSF personnel patrolling near the border noticed the movement near the fence on the border and asked them to stop. The infiltrators tried to flee and BSF jawans opened fire on them. Security personnel had also recovered two rucksacks from them.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter Nagberan-Marsar forest area in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.