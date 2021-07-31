‘Unstoppable’: China views Dalai Lama as one of its greatest enemies

Geshe Dorji Damdul, the former interpreter of the Dalai Lama who met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his India trip, says China sees the Dalai Lama as the greatest of their enemies they cannot overpower. As part of a civil society delegation, Geshe Dorji Damdul met Antony Blinken in New Delhi. Geshe Dorji Damdul, the director of Tibet House in New Delhi, said in an exclusive interview with India Today TV, ‘China sees the Dalai Lama as the greatest of their enemies who they cannot overpower. Most importantly, the common people believe that the world is behind the Dalai Lama and not China’.

Geshe Dorji Damdul called on democratic nations, such as the United States and India, to join forces against China’s aggression. ‘India is a huge country which has inherited the Dalai Lama’s principles of Ahimsa and the US is the champion of democracy, so the two countries must come together and see how far these universal ethics can be implemented in the education system,’ he said.

He noted that the Tibetans are subject to Chinese aggression: ‘If you say anything about the Dalai Lama, you will be arrested. People in Lhasa (the capital of Tibet) were terrified when Xi Jinping (the Chinese president) visited the city. Around 20-30 years ago, when the Dalai Lama’s representatives visited Tibet, you could see how people just poured out their hearts to welcome them. Even the common people in China visited to take their blessings,’ said Geshe Dorji Damdul.

In the light of China’s warning about the US meddling in Tibet, Geshe Dorji Damdul believes the world may regret its inaction if it fails to see things well in advance. What happened in Tibet can also happen in other countries. The expansionist policies of the Communist Chinese can ultimately come crashing down. According to him, ‘(China) will control the world if it surpasses America militarily and economically’.

Read more: BJP MP Babul Supriyo announces his exit from politics, saying he will step down as an MP as well

After the 2016 meeting between the Dalai Lama and then US president Barack Obama in Washington, this meeting of a Tibetan leader and the US was the biggest ever. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his maiden visit to India. Secretary Blinken noted the increasing convergence between India and the United States on a range of bilateral and multilateral issues and the commitment of both partners to transform this convergence into concrete and practical cooperation.