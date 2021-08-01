10-year-old accidentally hangs self while enacting Bhagat Singh’s execution

Uttar Pradesh: A 10-year-old child died in Uttar Pradesh while reportedly re-enacting the hanging of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for a play to be performed on Independence Day. According to an officer, the family cremated the corpse shortly after the incident on Thursday without alerting the police.

Shivam, the son of Bhure Singh and a resident of Babat village in the district’s Kunwargaon Police Station, was practicing with other youngsters for the performance.

Shivam placed a noose around his neck while reenacting Bhagat Singh’s death, but the stool on which he was standing slid, forcing him to hang, locals said.

The other youngsters panicked and shouted for assistance, prompting some local people to arrive and cut the rope, but Shivam had already perished, they added.

According to Sankalp Sharma, SSP Badaun, a team led by the SHO of Kunwargaon Police Station was dispatched to the hamlet on Friday, but family members refused to reveal how the kid died. He went on to say, ‘We are investigating the matter.’