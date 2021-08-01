Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao meet J-K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan

Srinagar: Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao, who are shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Ladakh, met J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Friday,to discuss the new film policy of the state.

In an official statement, the office of J-K LG said the meeting was held to discuss the new film policy of J-K, which will be published shortly. The meeting also focused on restoring the state’s glory in Bollywood and making it a favorite filming destination for filmmakers.

The meeting in Kashmir is not the first of its kind, but Bollywood is already seeking out scenic backdrops for future film projects in Kashmir.

Devgn Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, and more were welcomed by the Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. GN Itoo in late January to discuss new film opportunities with the state.

Talking about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the film reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in ‘3 Idiots’. Besides Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. This Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 Oscar Award-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’, featuring actor Tom Hanks in the title role, was adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.

According to reports, the movie will explore some of India’s historical events through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Several celebrities are also reported to appear in cameo roles in the upcoming film.

In addition to being one of the most anticipated releases of this year, the movie is set to hit the big screens on Christmas.