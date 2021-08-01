Facebook’s Ray-Ban smart glasses likely to be launched soon

Facebook plans to launch its augmented reality-related Ray-Ban smart glasses within the next few weeks. The US-based tech giant is said to be making progress in the development of hardware products, especially those featuring augmented reality.

As per a report from GizmoChina, the tech giant is quietly advancing its hardware collection. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed earlier this week that Ray-Ban smart glasses will launch soon. Since then, there have been rumors that big blue will release the glasses in 2021. The AR glass launch has already been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, according to a report.

Read also: Turkey wildfire: Birth of ‘miracle’ goat defies deadly flames

Even though the launch now appears to be near, the outlook and expectations for launching in early 2022 remain optimistic. It is also possible that the device will be released in Q4 2021.

As of now, the social media giant is working with EssilorLuxottica to develop the Ray-Ban smart glasses. A precursor to truly augmented reality (AR) glasses maybe these glasses. Hence, they are not classified as AR devices, the research said. In addition, smart glasses do not require an integrate.