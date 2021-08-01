‘Congress was ‘James Bond of spying’ when in power’: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi launched severe criticism against Congress. The minority Affairs minister accused that the Congress wants to waste the time of Parliament to discuss fake issues.

‘They first said that we want a discussion on corona but then later did not agree to it. They said we want a discussion on farmers and then did not agree on that. There has been the problem of floods in various parts of the country, they are not showing any interest in that also or on the price rise issue that they talk about, said Naqvi.

Without wasting time, IT Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) had made a statement and they had an opportunity to get a clarification in Rajya Sabha. But instead of taking a clarification they created a ruckus and adopted a violent attitude,’ said the minister on Pegasus row.

‘They (the Congress) are trying to hijack the thinking of even those opposition parties that are thinking on constructive lines. Congress is trying to become a self-appointed leader of the opposition,’ he further added.

‘These people (Congress) were the James Bond of spying (when in power). They spin a web of spying when in government and when in opposition create a hullabaloo alleging surveillance,’ Naqvi said. In the UPA time, their own finance minister had accused his government of spying on him, he said.

Both the houses of Parliament are witnessing protests of opposition MPs over the Pegasus and farmers’ issues since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 19.